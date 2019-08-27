By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron said after the G7 summit in France on Monday he "hopes" a "summit between [Iranian] president [Hassan] Rouhani and [US] president [Donald] Trump" was possible "in [the] coming weeks" to resolve the Iran crisis. Trump echoed his words, saying: "I have a good feeling" about a new US-Iran deal. The US earlier abandoned an EU-backed Iran nuclear arms control treaty, escalating tension in the Gulf.