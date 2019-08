By EUOBSERVER

The ruling 5-Star Movement (5MS) and opposition Democratic Party (PD) were on the verge of agreeing a new Italian government coalition on Monday night after the PD indicated it had abandoned a veto on Giuseppe Conte serving another term as prime minister, Reuters reported. Conte resigned last week after the collapse of a 14-month coalition between 5MS and the far-right League party. The deadline to avoid snap elections is Wednesday.