Following a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, French CMA CGM, has announced it will not operate in the Arctic. "This is a bold choice for the preservation of the Arctic that has an essential role in regulating ocean currents and global climate patterns", CEO Rodolphe Saade announced. Chinese COSCO and Danish Maersk have both conducted trips in the Arctic area.