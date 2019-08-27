By EUOBSERVER

Brasil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has rejected French-led aid proposals to put out Amazon fires and insulted the French president's wife on social media. France and Ireland had "overreacted" in saying the EU should block a free-trade deal with Mercosur, a South American bloc, Brasil also said. Germany has spoken out against Mercosur vetoes, but Finland has proposed banning Brazilian beef, amid tanking popularity at home for Bolsonaro himself.