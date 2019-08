By EUOBSERVER

Wednesday 28 August is the last day for the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD) to form a government. If not, president Sergio Mattarella will install a care-taker government and call for elections. On Tuesday, talks resumed as PD agreed on Giuseppe Conte to remain prime minister. Remaining points of discussion are migration, the budget, and a M5S plan to cut the amount of members of parliament.