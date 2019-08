By EUOBSERVER

Former MEP Sylvie Goulard (En Marche/Renew) has been nominated by France to be its next European commissioner. Currently deputy director of the Bank of France, she is a former minister of defence and former president of the European Movement, France. With Goulard, the European Commission will have one more member of the liberal Renew group, and a one more female candidate, amid a target of 13 of 28 female commissioners.