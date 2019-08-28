By EUOBSERVER

Finland, the reigning EU presidency, has urged EU foreign service chief Federica Mogherini to use "all tools" to help stop Amazon fires. "Recent actions in Brazil in particular risk leading toward a vicious spiral toward further destruction of the rain forest," Finland's environment minister Krista Mikkonen said in a letter to Mogherini on Tuesday. "The international community cannot let the development reach a point of no return," Mikkonen added.