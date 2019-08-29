Ticker
German journalists ask for protection from far right
By EUOBSERVER
Six German journalist organisations sent an open letter to Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer asking for protection from far-right groups, Deutsche Welle reported. Police raids on far-right networks had discovered lists of journalists as potential targets. The organisations say current levels of protection is insufficient, as police encourage threatened journalists to "withdraw from public life". The organisations want authorities to inform those at risk and give recommendations for their safety.