Thursday

29th Aug 2019

Ticker

EU defence chiefs to discuss climate for first time

By

EU defence and foreign ministers meeting in Helsinki on Thursday will hold informal talks on the security implications of climate change "for the first time ever", EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said. They will also discuss hostile propaganda, cyber attacks, and maritime security, including in the Gulf. Defence ministers met executives from top tech firms on Wednesday to discuss emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence.

