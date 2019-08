By EUOBSERVER

Ukraine's new parliament is holding its first session on Thursday 29 August. The parliament, dominated by the party of ex-comedian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is expected to endorse the new government with Oleksiy Honcharuk, a 35-year old lawyer, as its PM. Also on the agenda is the vote on about 100 laws. Priority will be given to the abolition of parliamentary immunity, according to the Kyiv Post.