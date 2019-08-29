Thursday

29th Aug 2019

Five of the 28 Russian embassy workers in Vilnius are spies

By

Five of the 28 employees at the Russian embassy in the capital of Lithuania are working for the Russian intelligence services, an investigation by the Lithuanian news site LRT found out. In 2018, Lithuania expelled five Russian embassy workers linked to Russian intelligence, in solidarity with the UK after the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Now these spies appear to have been replaced by five others.

Opinion

EU split on migration widens

Failure to reform the EU's asylum system and to manage the crisis will likely push increasingly numbers of voters towards far-right and populist parties.

Italy: Conte won, Salvini lost

Italy's far-right deputy leader, Matteo Salvini, wanted it all. He gambled on elections, but instead he got a new government composed of his arch-enemies and himself out in the cold.

  Five of the 28 Russian embassy workers in Vilnius are spies
