Ticker
Five of the 28 Russian embassy workers in Vilnius are spies
By EUOBSERVER
Five of the 28 employees at the Russian embassy in the capital of Lithuania are working for the Russian intelligence services, an investigation by the Lithuanian news site LRT found out. In 2018, Lithuania expelled five Russian embassy workers linked to Russian intelligence, in solidarity with the UK after the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Now these spies appear to have been replaced by five others.