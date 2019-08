By EUOBSERVER

"Pushing Russia from Europe is a profound strategic error," president Emmanuel Macron told French diplomats on Tuesday following the G7 summit, The Moscow Times reports. Macron also said that "the European continent will never be stable, will never be secure, if we don't pacify and clarify our relations with Russia." However, he added that it is not "in our interest to be weak vis-a-vis Russia, to forget our disagreements."