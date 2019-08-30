By EUOBSERVER

The EU has extended import tariffs of up to 48.5 percent on Chinese bicycles to prevent a flood of imports, according to Reuters. Earlier this year the EU also imposed import duties on Chinese electronic bicycles, which China condemned strongly. EU citizens buy circa 18mn bicycles per year. Four percent come from China. Similar tariffs apply to bicycles coming from Indonesia, Malaysia, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Pakistan, and The Philippines.