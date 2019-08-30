Ticker
Amsterdam safest city in Europe, Brussels in 8th place
By EUOBSERVER
According to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, 12 European cities are amongst the 30 safest ones in the world. In the ranking of 60 cities worldwide, Amsterdam was in 4th place, after Tokyo, Singapore, and Osaka. Other ranking European cities were Copenhagen (8th), Stockholm (12th), London (14th), Frankfurt (16th), Zurich (18th), Paris (23d), Brussels (24th), Madrid (25th), Barcelona (26th), Milan (29th), and Rome (30th).