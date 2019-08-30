By EUOBSERVER

Same-sex marriage was legalised in the Faroe Islands in 2017, but could be banned again if national conservatives return to power in Saturday's general elections. The Centre Party (Midflokkurin) has announced that it wold repeal the same-sex law. Fisheries reforms carried by the current center-left government could also be changed back. The North Atlantic Faroe Islands are a self-governing part of Denmark, but not a member of the EU.