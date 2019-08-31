Saturday

31st Aug 2019

Ticker

EU ministers positive on Western Balkans enlargement

Chances EU states would agree to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in October were "more positive" after EU and Western Balkans foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Friday, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said. The Western Balkans "is probably the only region today where the accession process towards the European Union has a deep value of peace-building," EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said.

Agenda

Lagarde and Brexit centre stage This WEEK

The ECB's possible next chief will appear before the EU parliament, as political life resumes in Brussels. In London, MPs could mount a no-confidence vote against Johnson.

EU-Turkey migrant deal under pressure

Germany's chancellor says she is contact with Turkey over an EU deal to stop refugees from landing on Greek islands. But the arrival of over 500 in one day, amid grim conditions, piles on pressure.

News in Brief

  1. EU ministers positive on Western Balkans enlargement
  2. EU worried for its citizens in Hong Kong
  3. Migrants jump fence at Spain's enclave in Africa
  4. Same-sex marriage becomes hot topic in Faroese vote
  5. Amsterdam safest city in Europe, Brussels in 8th place
  6. EU extends tariffs on Chinese bicycles
  7. Macron: isolating Russia would be profound error
  8. EU to test new naval coordination in Africa

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

