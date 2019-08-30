By EUOBSERVER

Chances EU states would agree to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in October were "more positive" after EU and Western Balkans foreign ministers met in Helsinki on Friday, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said. The Western Balkans "is probably the only region today where the accession process towards the European Union has a deep value of peace-building," EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said.