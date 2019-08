By EUOBSERVER

Reports of a build-up by Chinese security forces and arrests of leading activists in Hong Kong were "extremely worrying", EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said in Helsinki Friday. The EU and member states would closely monitor "the impact" of events "on EU citizens and on EU economic interests in Hong Kong," she added, after meeting the 28 EU foreign ministers. People had a "right ... to demonstrate peacefully," Mogherini said.