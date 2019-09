By EUOBSERVER

Italy's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) agreed on a coalition last week to avoid early elections, which could favour Matteo Salvini's far-right League Party. However, the members of the movement still have to endorse this deal through M5S' online platform, Russeau, on Tuesday. Salvini called for a no-confidence vote in mid-August to force elections, but the Italian Senate rejected it.