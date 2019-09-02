Monday

2nd Sep 2019

Poland still demands WWII compensation from Germany

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Poland's forgiveness for Nazi "tyranny", eight decades after the start of World War II. In a separate ceremony, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki asked its neighbouring country to take "responsibility" for the economic costs of its invasion. "We have to remember the victims and we have to demand compensation," Morawiecki said. According to a Polish parliamentary group's study, German occupation cost more than €773bn.

A message to the EU from Syria

Five million Syrian people are being bombed every day on the other side of the Turkish border - sooner or later they will flee to Europe like in 2015.

Lagarde and Brexit centre stage This WEEK

The ECB's possible next chief will appear before the EU parliament, as political life resumes in Brussels. In London, MPs could mount a no-confidence vote against Johnson.

