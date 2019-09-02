By EUOBSERVER

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Poland's forgiveness for Nazi "tyranny", eight decades after the start of World War II. In a separate ceremony, Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki asked its neighbouring country to take "responsibility" for the economic costs of its invasion. "We have to remember the victims and we have to demand compensation," Morawiecki said. According to a Polish parliamentary group's study, German occupation cost more than €773bn.