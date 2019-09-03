By EUOBSERVER

Worldwide 63,159 people are still receiving a pension from Germany for being injured in World War Two, reports the Belgian newspaper De Morgen. German deputy minister for work, Kerstin Griese, made these figures public, confirming what some thought was a myth. 61,225 of these pensioners live in Germany, 1,934 live abroad, mainly Poland, the US and Canada. Most of them are widows and orphans, some are former Nazi soldiers.