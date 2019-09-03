By EUOBSERVER

New tensions have flared between Russia and Georgia in the region of South Ossetia. Both sides are building up military forces along the border. Russia occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia after the Russian-Georgian war in 2008. The EU ambassador to Georgia, Carl Hartzell, called the situation and the confrontational language "unacceptable". "We expect all sides to show maximum restraint and use their influence to ensure situation doesn't escalate," he added.