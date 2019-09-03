Ticker
Russia's parliament seeks to create gene-edited babies
By EUOBSERVER
Russia's parliament, the State Duma, has placed a contract on the government's procurement website seeking expert analysis for "nuances" of assisted reproduction, the Moscow Times reports. The contract is to "study the possibilities of a ... new generation of technologies for the use of assisted reproductive technologies (genome editing, metabolism management during pregnancy, etc.) to create a new ... type of society," says a section of the order.