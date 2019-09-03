By EUOBSERVER

US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is in Brussels for a two-day visit in order to "reset" Donald Trump's relationship with the EU, according to Politico. Pompeo is meeting with the future, not the current, leadership. He met with the new Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. On Tuesday he'll meet with European Parliament's president David Sassoli, EU Council president-elect Charles Michel and future chief diplomat Josep Borrell.