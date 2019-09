By EUOBSERVER

Greek authorities and UN helpers have moved 635 Afghan asylum seekers from an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos to the mainland. Another group of more than 500 people are to be moved Tuesday. The island camps, designed to hold 3,000 people, now host 11,000, amid a recent surge in crossings from Turkey to some 100 a day despite a Turkey-EU accord in 2015 to stop people coming.