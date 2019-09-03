Tuesday

3rd Sep 2019

Ticker

EU central bank warns against Facebook currency

By

Facebook's new digital currency, Libra, due to be launched next year, could "reduce the ECB's control over the euro ... [affect] the liquidity position of euro area banks, and undermine the single currency's international role," European Central Bank (ECB) board member Yves Mersch has warned. The fact Facebook stood accused of mishandling users' private data in recent US election meddling made its currency plan even more worrying, he added.

