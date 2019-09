By EUOBSERVER

MEP Laszlo Trocsanyi, from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, stood down as a candidate for the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee co-chair, a Fidesz statement said Monday, as he was nominated to be Hungary's new commissioner. The vote in the parliament is scheduled for Tuesday and had been controversial due to Fidesz's rule of law track record. A new Fidesz candidate will be put forward, the statement said.