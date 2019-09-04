Wednesday

4th Sep 2019

Ticker

Report: Brexit talks a 'sham', says Johnson advisor

By

Boris Johnson's political advisor, Dominic Cummings, has said the ongoing Brexit talks with the EU over the Irish backstop are a "sham", according to the Daily Telegraph, citing two sources. Many MPs, both Labour and Conservative, believe the UK government is privately only interested in a no-deal Brexit on October 31 - despite Johnson promising German chancellor Angela Merkel last month he would present new ideas on the Irish backstop.

Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list

In its annual report, the EU's anti-fraud agency said it concluded nine investigations into Hungary and found irregularities in seven cases. In total, the agency recommended the recovery of €371m EU-wide.

Spanish PM hopes to avoid election with 300-point plan

Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez insists he can solve the country's political deadlock without repeating elections or agreeing on a coalition government. Instead, he is trying to get the backing of the left-wing party Unidas Podemos with over 300 proposals.

French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict

More than 50 French MPs have voiced their concerns about the situation in Catalonia. The acting Spanish minister for foreign affairs - and incoming EU foreign affairs chief - Josep Borrell has lamented "the ignorance about the reality of Spain".

