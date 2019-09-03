By EUOBSERVER

Boris Johnson's political advisor, Dominic Cummings, has said the ongoing Brexit talks with the EU over the Irish backstop are a "sham", according to the Daily Telegraph, citing two sources. Many MPs, both Labour and Conservative, believe the UK government is privately only interested in a no-deal Brexit on October 31 - despite Johnson promising German chancellor Angela Merkel last month he would present new ideas on the Irish backstop.