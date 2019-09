By EUOBSERVER

Supporters of the Five Star Movement (M5S) votes yes to a new government lead by Giuseppe Conte, with 79 percent support through an online voting system, where 117,000 people were subscribed. On Wednesday Conte will go to president Sergio Mattarella to present a new government of M5S and the Democratic Party (PD). Former deputy prime minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio will become Italy's new foreign minister.