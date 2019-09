By EUOBSERVER

Paolo Gentiloni Silveri will become Italy's new European commissioner. He was nominated the moment the Five Star Movement (M5S) voted yes to a new government with Paolo Conte as its prime minister. Gentiloni is a founding member of the Democratic Party. He was Italy's foreign minister between 2014 and 2016, and its prime minister from 2016 until 2018. He played an important role in making the new Italian coalition possible.