By EUOBSERVER

Speaking at a conference in Brussels, the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and his successor Quim Torra, called for "massive participation" in demonstrations that will take place on the National Catalan day (11 September). They also lamented that the seats of the Catalan politicians elected for the EU Parliament remain empty. "The vote of the Catalans [is] not worth less than the rest of the Europeans," Puigdemont said.