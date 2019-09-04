Wednesday

4th Sep 2019

Ticker

Puigdemont calls for mass protest on 11 September



Speaking at a conference in Brussels, the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and his successor Quim Torra, called for "massive participation" in demonstrations that will take place on the National Catalan day (11 September). They also lamented that the seats of the Catalan politicians elected for the EU Parliament remain empty. "The vote of the Catalans [is] not worth less than the rest of the Europeans," Puigdemont said.

Opinion

Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics

Germany has comfortable margins to abandon - at least temporarily - its fiscal orthodoxy and support its society and Europe in a time of global economic uncertainty and slower growth.

Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list

In its annual report, the EU's anti-fraud agency said it concluded nine investigations into Hungary and found irregularities in seven cases. In total, the agency recommended the recovery of €371m EU-wide.

Spanish PM hopes to avoid election with 300-point plan

Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez insists he can solve the country's political deadlock without repeating elections or agreeing on a coalition government. Instead, he is trying to get the backing of the left-wing party Unidas Podemos with over 300 proposals.

