Wednesday

4th Sep 2019

Ticker

Italian ministers known: independent succeeds Salvini

By

On Thursday at 10AM, the members of the new Italian government will be sworn in, but the names are already known. Roberto Gualtieri, currently chair of the European Parliament's committee of economic and monetary affairs, becomes minister of the economy. Former deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio is Italy's new foreign minister. Matteo Salvini will be succeeded at the interior ministry by the independent female lawyer Luciana Lamorgese.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos

Tuesday will go down as one of the most dramatic days in British parliamentary history. After just weeks in power, Boris Johnson now wants a snap Brexit election - but will the Labour opposition let him?

News in Brief

  1. Italian ministers known: independent succeeds Salvini
  2. Puigdemont calls for mass protest on 11 September
  3. Italy has new government, after Five Star Movement 'yes'
  4. Italy nominates Gentiloni as last EU commissioner
  5. EU to set up border control force of 10,000 guards by 2027
  6. North Macedonia expects EU accession talks date in October
  7. British PM under fire in Brexit debate
  8. MP defection costs UK PM Johnson his majority

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Rich EU states should spend more, Lagarde says
  2. Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos
  3. Irish border will see checks after no-deal Brexit, EU warns
  4. Update: This is the new European Commission
  5. Brexit delay, snap elections? Fresh chaos erupts in UK
  6. Nato finds EU election manipulation 'loopholes'
  7. Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics
  8. Hungary tops EU anti-fraud investigation list

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us