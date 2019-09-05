Ticker
Former MEP Brok appointed advisor to Juncker
By EUOBSERVER
Former MEP Elmar Brok will advise European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on EU relations with Ukraine, the Politico news website has reported. The German Christian Democrat was chair of the foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament for several terms. According to the EU commission, he will advise on "strategy and priorities in relations with Ukraine in the aftermath of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections earlier this year".