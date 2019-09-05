Ticker
Von der Leyen to present new commission on Tuesday
By EUOBSERVER
EU Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will present her team of commissioners next Tuesday (5 September), she announced on Twitter Thursday. "I am happy to have received all names from EU member states. Now looking forward to assembling a well-balanced College which I'll present on Tuesday," she wrote. The UK did not put forward a candidate for commissioner. The parliament will begin the commissioners' hearings later in September.