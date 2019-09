By EUOBSERVER

Facebook confirmed that 419 million "old" records, containing users' phone numbers, names, genders, and countries, were exposed in an open database, the technology website TechCrunch reported. The data leak includes 133 million records on Facebook users in the US, 18 million on people in the UK, and more than 50 million in Vietnam. The database was taken offline, but it is unclear who pulled the data from Facebook.