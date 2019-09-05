By EUOBSERVER

The EU's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, launched a counter-terrorism register Thursday, which will give investigators and prosecutors an overview of criminal proceedings against suspects in EU countries. "Terrorists operate more and more in cross-border networks, the EU must do the same," Eurojust's chief, Ladislav Hamran, said. The database cooperation idea gained momentum after the 2015 Paris attacks, when suspects linked to the attacks were traced across other EU states.