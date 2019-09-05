Thursday

5th Sep 2019

Ticker

EU creates judicial counter-terrorism database

By

The EU's judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, launched a counter-terrorism register Thursday, which will give investigators and prosecutors an overview of criminal proceedings against suspects in EU countries. "Terrorists operate more and more in cross-border networks, the EU must do the same," Eurojust's chief, Ladislav Hamran, said. The database cooperation idea gained momentum after the 2015 Paris attacks, when suspects linked to the attacks were traced across other EU states.

Analysis

The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms

Experts from several organisations say that reform of the Energy Charter Treaty, proposed by the EU Commission, will make it difficult to meet the targets agreed in the Paris Agreement - making it an obstacle to the clean-energy transition.

Opinion

Merkel's China challenge - distance but engagement

The German chancellor's visit to China starts Thursday. She must signal to Beijing that Europe is serious and united in its newly critical approach to China - and show Washington that there are less destructive ways to deal with differences.

Opinion

Brexit snap election might plumb further chaos

Tuesday will go down as one of the most dramatic days in British parliamentary history. After just weeks in power, Boris Johnson now wants a snap Brexit election - but will the Labour opposition let him?

News in Brief

  1. EU creates judicial counter-terrorism database
  2. New Facebook data leak exposed 419m users' records
  3. Report: British gang forced Polish people into 'slavery'
  4. Turkey threatens to 'open gates' to Europe
  5. Von der Leyen to present new commission on Tuesday
  6. Johnson's brother resigns as MP citing 'national interest'
  7. UK House of Lords to pass bill blocking no-deal Brexit
  8. EU commission on US tariffs: cars are no security threat

