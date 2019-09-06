By EUOBSERVER

"There is [...] a worrying pattern of attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools and water facilities by the Syrian regime and its allies and such attacks have to stop," an EU spokesperson told Anadolu newsagency. For four months the Syrian regime, supported by Russia and Iran, has bombed the north-western region of Syria, killing at least 1,000 people, even though they earlier declared it a demilitarised zone.