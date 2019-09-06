Ticker
Michel: 'EU should play leading role on global stage'
By EUOBSERVER
President-elect of the European Council, Charles Michel, said in a speech to EU ambassadors that the "European Union should play a leading role on the global stage". He stressed that only by acting "boldly and confidently" Europe will avoid becoming a victim of the competition between the United States and China which is "defining today's international relations". The approximately 150 EU ambassadors were gathering for their annual meeting in Brussels.