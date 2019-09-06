By EUOBSERVER

Facebook, in partnership with Microsoft and several academics, has launched a contest to help people to better detect "deep fakes" - realistic videos of real people doing or saying fictional things to mislead the viewer. The social media giant is investing $10m [€9m] in "The Deepfake Detection Challenge", which will include a dataset, a leaderboard, grants, and awards, to encourage industries to create "fact-checking" techniques to prevent AI manipulation.