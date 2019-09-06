By EUOBSERVER

The first session between the negotiation teams of the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez's centre-left Socialist Party (PSOE) and the leftist Unidas Podemos (UP) finished without making progress. "The PSOE maintains its immovable position. They have presented their electoral programme," said a UP member. PSOE proposed a "progressive programme" last week aiming to convince UP to support him in the next investiture. However, UP aims to form a coalition government.