By EUOBSERVER

Iran's nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, has said the EU has failed to deliver on commitments made in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) to give relief to trade sanctions in return for Iran halting its nuclear enrichment. His statement came after Iran's announcement it would use centrifuges prohibited by the 2015 deal. The EU promised to maintain the deal despite the fact that the US pulled out of it.