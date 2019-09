By EUOBSERVER

From 2000 to 2018 the population of Brussels grew from 960,000 to 1.2 million. According to a ULB study, 55 percent of this growth comes from non-Belgian EU citizens, reaching a total of 275,000 people or 23 percent of the total population. The largest percentage of foreigners in Brussels are French, while the new (mainly young and female) immigration comes from new member states like Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.