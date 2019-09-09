By EUOBSERVER

Laszlo Trocsanyi, Hungary's nomination for the European Commission, will face "a very rough ride" in the European Parliament, the Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld told the Guardian, also calling it "a provocation". Trocsanyi was Viktor Orban's minister of justice from 2014 until his election to the EU parliament this year. As a justice minister he introduced several laws that caused legal action from the European Commission against Hungary.