Ticker
Johnson to discuss Northern Ireland backstop in Dublin
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Boris Johnson vistis Dublin on Monday to negotiate with the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar the possibilities of embracing a Northern Ireland-only backstop. "We will be ready to do what we need to do to protect the single market if a no-deal Brexit occurs," Varadkar said. Once Johnson returns from Dublin later on Monday, MPs will vote on the government's second attempt to trigger an early election.