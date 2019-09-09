Ticker
Five EU countries plan new fossil fuels subsidies
By EUOBSERVER
According to a new study, EU countries still provide billions of euros to fossil fuel industries, although all member states committed to ending such subsidies. Several EU environmental NGOs found that at least five member states (Germany, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, and the UK) are planning to introduce new funds or tax breaks for fossil fuel industries and that another six EU countries made false claims regarding these subsidies.