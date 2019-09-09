Monday

9th Sep 2019

Ticker

Five EU countries plan new fossil fuels subsidies

By

According to a new study, EU countries still provide billions of euros to fossil fuel industries, although all member states committed to ending such subsidies. Several EU environmental NGOs found that at least five member states (Germany, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, and the UK) are planning to introduce new funds or tax breaks for fossil fuel industries and that another six EU countries made false claims regarding these subsidies.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

France calls Russia peace summit on Ukraine

France has called an EU summit with Russia on the Ukraine conflict following a prisoner exchange - but the Dutch are unhappy that Ukraine freed a witness of the MH17 atrocity.

And the world's heaviest drinkers are ... Europeans

Europeans still drink more alcohol than the rest of the word, according to a recently-released report of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Germany, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania are the heaviest-drinking EU countries.

Agenda

New commission unveiled This WEEK

After weeks of consultations, Ursula von der Leyen will put forward her commission on Tuesday, as London's Brexit drama keeps rumbling on in the background in Brussels.

News in Brief

  1. MEP: Hungary's commission candidate 'a provocation'
  2. Tech giants allowed political ads on Russia's election day
  3. Five EU countries plan new fossil fuels subsidies
  4. Johnson to discuss Northern Ireland backstop in Dublin
  5. Iran: EU failed to deliver on its nuclear deal promises
  6. EU special envoy: Afghan elections urgently needed
  7. Brussels: 23 percent are non-Belgian EU citizens
  8. EU launches religion in society scheme

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. EU watchdog vows to keep up pressure, if reappointed
  2. France calls Russia peace summit on Ukraine
  3. European politicians caught with Russian 'fake likes'
  4. And the world's heaviest drinkers are ... Europeans
  5. New commission unveiled This WEEK
  6. Merkel urges 'peaceful' end to Hong Kong protests
  7. The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
  8. Johnson defeated as MPs push anti no-deal Brexit bill

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us