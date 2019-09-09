By EUOBSERVER

In a frosty press conference on Monday, Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned UK prime minister Boris Johnson there was "no such thing as a 'clean-break Brexit', pointing out any free trade agreement after that would take years and need to be ratified by 31 parliaments. In the first face-to-face meeting since Johnson became PM, Johnson promised "an abundance of proposals" to solve the Irish backstop, without elucidating further.