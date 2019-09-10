By EUOBSERVER

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, the party of Virginijus Sinkevicius, Lithuania's candidate commissioner, has decided not to join the European Green party grouping due to a disagreement on LGTBI rights, according to the news site LRT. The party ran for elections opposing the introduction of same-sex marriage in Lithuania. However, the party president said he would continue to cooperate with the Green/EFA group in the European Parliament.