Ticker
'Green' Lithuanian commissioner not Green after all
By EUOBSERVER
The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, the party of Virginijus Sinkevicius, Lithuania's candidate commissioner, has decided not to join the European Green party grouping due to a disagreement on LGTBI rights, according to the news site LRT. The party ran for elections opposing the introduction of same-sex marriage in Lithuania. However, the party president said he would continue to cooperate with the Green/EFA group in the European Parliament.