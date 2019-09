By EUOBSERVER

Three parties agreed on Monday to form a government in Wallonia, the Francophone part of Belgium: the Socialist party (PS), the Liberal party (MR) and the Greens (Ecolo). Complex as Belgium is, they agreed both on the government of the region of Wallonia (comprising the German speaking part of Belgium, but without Brussels) and on the government of the Francophone Community (without the German speakers, but with Brussels).