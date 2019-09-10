By EUOBSERVER

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has promised his new coalition would be "mild-mannered" in tone compared to the rhetoric of former deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini. "We want to put behind us the din of useless declarations and belligerent, bombastic statements," he said in parliament Monday. Salvini supporters jeered his speech and yelled "Elections! Elections!", however. The new government arose after Salvini tried and failed to call a snap poll.